Adams Considering Suozzi for Deputy Mayor

Rep. Thomas Suozzi, D-N.Y. at the White House, Sept. 13, 2017, in Washington. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Incoming Mayor Eric Adams is considering Long Island Congressman Tom Suozzi for the role of Deputy Mayor, the Long Island Press reported.

Suozzi has represented New York’s 3rd District, which covers Long Island and parts of Queens, in Congress since 2016. In the House, he serves as the vice-chair of the bipartisan Congressional Problem Solvers Caucus.

He previously served as the Nassau County executive and mayor of Glen Cove, a major city in Long Island.

He faces reelection in 2022, and has mulled running for governor as a moderate to the right of Governor Kathy Hochul.

Suozzi, who had endorsed and campaigned for Adams, told reporters, “I am very flattered that the mayor-elect would like me to help him in a big way to tackle the challenges in NYC. It’s a testament to our great friendship and his confidence that I know how to help run a big government, get things done, and solve problems. Lots to think about.”