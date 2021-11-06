Reminder to Move Clocks Back, as Standard Time Returns

(Hamodia/AP) -

Saturday, November 6, 2021 at 7:10 pm |

Winter is on the horizon again with the end of daylight savings time coming Sunday across most of the United States.

Standard time begins at 2 a.m. local time Sunday. Set the clocks back an hour before bed Motzoei Shabbos and gain an extra hour of sleep. Going forward, it will be lighter earlier in the morning but will grow darker earlier in the evening.

Also remember to adjust your Shabbos clocks to standard time.

A recent poll shows that most Americans want to avoid switching between daylight savings and standard time, though there is no consensus behind which should be used all year.

The poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research finds only 25% of Americans say they prefer to switch back and forth between standard and daylight savings time, when the sun rises and sets one hour later in the summer than it would during standard time.

Forty-three percent of Americans say they would like to see standard time used during the entire year. Thirty-two percent say they would prefer that daylight savings time be used all year.

Hawaii, American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands and most of Arizona do not observe daylight savings time. Daylight savings time returns at 2 a.m. local time on Sunday, March 13, 2022.