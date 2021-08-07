Bennett Names President’s Brother as U.S. Envoy

YERUSHALAYIM -

Saturday, August 7, 2021 at 9:21 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett announced on Friday that he had appointed former general Michael Herzog as Israel’s next ambassador to the United States, highlighting his experience on Iran and its nuclear program.

Herzog, 69, served in the IDF for 40 years, was chief of staff to four defense ministers and took part in many rounds of peace talks with the Palestinians, a statement from Bennett’s office said.

It pointed to Herzog’s “in-depth knowledge of the strategic issues facing Israel, especially the Iranian nuclear program.”

Herzog is also a veteran negotiator in the Israeli-Palestinian peace talks, including the talks that took place in 2013-2014, when Binyamin Netanyahu was prime minister.

Herzog’s appointment will be brought before the Cabinet for its approval as early as Sunday, according to a coalition source close to the Prime Minister.