More Pfizer Shots on the Way

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 4:13 pm |

A resident from the Amigor retirement residence in Yerushalayim receives his third COVID-19 vaccine dose from a Magen David Adom worker, Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

As Israel rolls out its booster vaccination drive for those 60 and older, a fresh shipment of hundreds of thousands of Pfizer doses is expected to arrive in Israel in the coming days, according to Channel 12 on Thursday evening.

The news comes amid reports of a possible shortfall in vaccine supply.

An official in the coronavirus cabinet, speaking on condition of anonymity, told the Kan public broadcaster that the government will wait and see what the effects of the third vaccine booster shot are before deciding on a nationwide lockdown. Officials have been warning for days that if current fourth covid wave is not contained, a lockdown may be imposed during the Chagim.

“The chances of a lockdown in August are slim,” the official said. “The assessment is that they’ll wait two weeks to see if the third shot helps bring down serious cases among the over 60s and if we see a wave of vaccinations among teenagers. If that doesn’t happen, the question is not if there will be a lockdown, but when.”

Meanwhile, the mayor of Hadera announced a plan to ban unvaccinated non-residents from entering the city, unless they have a negative COVID test, reported The Times of Israel.

He directed enforcement of the rule at public venues, including the coastal city’s beaches.