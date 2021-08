YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 5, 2021 at 12:55 pm |

Amid hot, dry conditions on Thursday, two large brush fires broke out in the outskirts of Yerushalayim, which forced the temporary evacuation of several homes in the capital’s Kiryat Yovel neighborhood as the flames began to threaten the area, according to Ynet.

B’chasdei Shamayim, there were no reports of injuries or damage.

Also on Thursday, a sizable wildfire has been spreading near Beit El and an adjacent IDF base, The Times of Israel said.

Firefighters are working to put out the blaze.