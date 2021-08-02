70% of U.S. Adults Have at Least One Dose

NEW YORK -

Monday, August 2, 2021 at 2:59 pm |

The White House announced that 70% of adults have been vaccinated with at least one dose of the coronavirus vaccine on Monday.

“Milestone Monday,” tweeted Cyrus Shahpar, the White House’s COVID-19 Data Director. “7-day average of newly vaccinated highest since July 4. Let’s continue working to get more eligible vaccinated!”

The milestone applies to adults 18 and up. When taking into account all people ages 12 and up who are eligible, the number falls to 58%.

The Biden administration previously set July 4 as the date for vaccinating 70% of the eligible population, or 165 million adults.

Declining daily vaccination numbers set them back by nearly a month. With the highly infectious delta variant spreading throughout the country, the number of people getting vaccinated has risen dramatically in recent days.

