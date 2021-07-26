Israel Warns U.S.: Iran’s Crossing of Nuclear Threshold ‘Imminent’

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, July 26, 2021

Centrifuge machines in the Natanz uranium enrichment facility in central Iran. (Atomic Energy Organization of Iran via AP, File)

Israel issued a bleak warning to the United States recently, highlighting that Iran is on the verge of becoming a nuclear threshold state, meaning it could begin producing atomic weapons, Kan News reported on Sunday.

Despite the lull in the talks that have taken place over several rounds in Vienna regarding Iran’s nuclear program, it does not mean, however, that Tehran’s nuclear program is static.

Indeed, several senior Israeli officials, including Foreign Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz relayed the message of Israel’s concern to their American counterparts Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett reportedly said in internal meetings that Iran is in fact accelerating its actions on the nuclear front.

“Something needs to happen regarding the negotiations with Iran. This ‘limbo’ cannot continue a time when Iran is advancing rapidly to the point where it is a threshold state,” a senior diplomat said.

The Islamic republic took the view in 2018 that the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA) was void after former President Donald Trump withdrew the United States from the deal, claiming that Iran was in breach of the agreed-upon nuclear thresholds and worries over its ballistic missile program.

Israel has consistently warned the United States and the international community about Iran’s atomic ambitions, including IDF Chief of Staff Lt.-Gen. Aviv Kochavi’s recent Washington trip to brief U.S. officials, where he torched the plan to return the nuclear deal.