Suspect who Stole Bike From Little Boy in Custody

The man who allegedly stole the electric bike from a young Jewish boy on July 7 has been taken into custody, police told Hamodia.

Boro Park Shomrim tweeted this morning, “ARRESTED!!” and praised the teamwork of the 66th Precinct and Shomirm volunteers that led to the man’s arrest.

He was taken into custody Monday morning. His name has not yet been released and charges have not et been filed.

Six-year-old Simcha was riding his electric scooter on 12th Avenue at 35th Street July 7 when an unknown man grabbed the scooter’s handlebars, pulled it from the boy, and rode off on it. The incident drew outrage as a new low as the city experiences a surge of crimes.

People from around the city, moved by the little boy’s frightening experienced, reached out to his father Pinchas and offered to buy Simcha a new bike.

On his seventh birthday on July 13, Simcha was presented with a gift of a brand-new scooter and safety helmet by Yonasan Schwartz, the owner of Toys 2 Discover, in front of the 66th Precinct station.