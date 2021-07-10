Over 700 New COVID Cases Over the Weekend

YERUSHALAYIM -

Israeli medical workers test Israels for the COVID-19 virus at a drive-in testing compound in the Golan Heights, following a recent outbreak of the virus, Wednesday. (Michael Giladi/Flash90)

The Health Ministry reported 531 new coronavirus cases on Friday, amid a continued resurgence in morbidity.

There have been another 200 cases since midnight.

Israel’s death toll stood at 6,435, up one from Friday, while serious cases rose slightly to 43.

The positive test rate was 0.7%, identical to recent days.

According to the ministry, there are now five Israeli communities designated as “red” — the most severe level under its “traffic light” ranking system. The localities were listed as Kfar Yona, Shaarei Tikva, Ma’ale Adumim, Zufim and Yehud.

Following a push to increase vaccination rates among children, ministry figures show that 5,726,066 people have received at least one COVID shot and 5,190,546 have received two doses of the vaccine.

Meanwhile, the first doses of the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine in Israel were only available until Motzoei Shabbos, because the country’s supply expires at the end of July, which is the deadline for the second vaccination three weeks later, and no new vaccines are expected in the country until September.

Israel is negotiating with Pfizer to try to advance the country’s shipment to early August, Channel 12 reported. However, no deal has been finalized.

In the interim, the Health Ministry is considering recommending that unvaccinated students start the school year on September 1 in capsules to avoid infection.