150 Killed in More Than 400 Shootings Over Weekend in U.S.

New York City police officers work the scene of a police-involved shooting outside the 41st precinct in 2020, in New York. (AP Photo/John Minchillo, File)

At least 150 were killed in more than 400 shootings that took place across the United States over the 4th of July weekend, according to CNN.

The numbers come from data compiled by the independent Gun Violence Archive, which logged the number of shooting incidents and victims over the 72-hour period from Friday through Sunday.

The federal holiday weekend continued the nation-wide trend of rising violence, with major cities grappling with deadly crimes as they hope to emerge and recover from the pandemic.

In New York City, there were 26 victims from 21 shootings from Friday to Sunday, and 12 shooting incidents that involved 13 people on July 4. This was a decrease from the same period last year, when 30 people were shot in 25 shootings, according to the New York Police Department.

Gun violence in New York City has surged by nearly 40% compared to 2020, with 767 shootings and 885 victims recorded in 2021 so far.

However, according to Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, homicides had gone down in June 2021 compared to last year.

In Chicago, police reported that 83 people were shot and 14 were killed from Friday evening to Monday morning. The injured included a five-year-old girl and a six-year-old-girl, both wounded from separate shooting incidents.

There were several other mass shootings in the country, as defined as a violent incident that injured or killed four or more victims, excluding the perpetrator. In Fort Worth, Texas, eight people were injured on Sunday morning when an argument escalated into a shooting. In Norfolk, Virginia, four children were shot on Friday afternoon and police arrested a 15-year-old suspect. One person was killed and 12 people were injured in a shooting that took place at an outdoor part in Toledo, Ohio. Two teenage boys were killed and 3 people were injured in a shoot-out in Cincinnati, Ohio, on Sunday night. In Dallas, Texas, police responded to two separate shootings on Sunday, in one of which three men were killed and two others injured, and another shooting death of a 61-year-old man during a “street disturbance.”

