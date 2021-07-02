295 New COVID Cases in Israel, Positivity Rate at 0.5%

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, July 2, 2021 at 4:51 am |

Technicians carry out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab in central Israel. (Yossi Zeliger/Flash90)

There were 295 new cases of the coronavirus in Israel on Thursday, the Health Ministry announced on Friday morning.

The positivity rate dropped to 0.5% on Thursday, with 2,125 active cases across the country.

Out of the infected, 26 are listed in serious condition and 17 are in critical condition, with 16 ventilated.

The death toll stands at 6,429.

Meanwhile, officials in the Health Ministry have told Maariv that there is “no choice” but to return to the “green pass” system in use until recently.

“We tried to make it easier for business owners, so that they wouldn’t have to recruit additional staff to check up on people, but in the end it had the effect of making people think that coronavirus was over,” one official said.