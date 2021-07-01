MK Abir Kara Votes Twice in Knesset on Coronavirus Unemployment Bill

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, July 1, 2021 at 5:40 am |

MK Abir Kara. (Olivier Fitousi/Flash90)

MK Abir Kara (Yamina) voted twice on Thursday on a bill aiding workers who were unemployed due to the coronavirus.

Kara said that he mistakenly voted using the button of fellow Yamina MK Idit Silman, who sits next to him in the plenum. He said he then voted using his own button and immediately told Knesset Speaker Mickey Levy of his mistake.

But opposition MKs pointed out that voting twice is a crime. MK Amir Ohana (Likud) asked that all of Kara’s votes over the past two weeks be checked, in the presence of a representative of the opposition.

The Likud MKs demanded a halt to the vote, as a double vote is a criminal offense. Despite this, the hearing was adjourned in favor of Levy’s legal consultation with the Knesset’s legal counsel.

MK Silman claimed that she did not ask Kara to vote in her place, and Kara said that he “did not know” that he was not allowed to vote twice. The opposition claims that this is more than one vote, so the clarification and examination is now with the Knesset legal department.

The Knesset plenum is holding a rare meeting on a Thursday to renew bills related to COVID-19 before they expire.