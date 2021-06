(Reuters) -

Tuesday, June 29, 2021

Tropical Storm Danny has made landfall just north of Hilton Head on Pritchards Island, South Carolina, the U.S. National Hurricane Center said on Monday.

The fourth named storm of the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season is located about 15 miles (20 km) east- southeast of Beaufort, South Carolina, packing maximum sustained winds of 40 miles per hour (65 kph), the Miami-based forecaster said.