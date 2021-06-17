Supreme Court Tosses Case Seeking to Overturn Obamacare

NEW YORK -

The Supreme Court in Washington, D.C. (Washington Post/Ricky Carioti)

In a 7-2 decision, the Supreme Court rejected a lawsuit seeking to strike down former President Barak Obama’s Affordable Healthcare Act.

The lawsuit, which former President Donald Trump supported, was brought by Republican state attorneys and individuals. The court dismissed the case on the grounds that the plaintiffs did not have the legal standing to challenge the law, Politico reported. The lawsuit claimed that Obamacare was unconstitutional for its individual mandate penalty, which is $0.

In 2018, a Texas federal judge ruled in favor of the state, but even then the case faced skepticism from conservative judges.

Two judges appointed by Trump, Amy Coney Barrett and Brett Kavanaugh, joined the court’s three liberal judges and Chief Justice John Roberts and conservative justice Clarence Thomas in the majority decision.

