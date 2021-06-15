Low-Risk “White” Countries to Get Entry Preference

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, June 15, 2021 at 3:11 pm |

At Ben Gurion Airport. (Yossi Aloni/FLASH90)

Vaccinated tourists arriving from “white countries,” where coronavirus rates are low, will be able to enter Israel without having to undergo a serological test, according to a measure being drafted at the Health Ministry, an official was quoted as saying by The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday.

So-called “white countries” are countries that will meet the specific criteria to be established by the Health Ministry, to ensure they are very low risk.

The new rule should be ready by July 1, but it will need the approval of the new Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz (Meretz).

During the transition ceremony at the Tourism Ministry, incoming Minister Yoel Razvozov said that a full reopening of the country to foreign tourists would be his top priority and that he and Horowitz have been consulting on it.

“I see creating a correct and effective outline to bring back foreign tourists to Israel as my first mission in this position, obviously without endangering [the health of] Israeli citizens,” he said.

Currently, all those who are vaccinated abroad entering Israel are required to prove the presence of antibodies in their blood with a serological test and to quarantine until they receive its results.