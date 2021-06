YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, June 9, 2021 at 6:56 am |

View of a large fire near Neve Ilan, on Wednesday. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Two large fires that broke out earlier in the day near the Har Eitan and Neve Ilan windmill were threatening the Abu Ghosh and Yad Hashmona Kibbutz on the outskirts of Yerushalayim on Wednesday afternoon.

Firefighters are working to extinguish the flames, with four firefighting planes assisting with the effort.

The 425 highway connecting Tel Aviv to Yerushalayim was blocked in both directions.

Residents of Abu Ghosh and Yad Hashmona are being evacuated from the area.