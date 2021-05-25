NYPD Arrests Suspect in Boro Park Hate Crime

BORO PARK -

One of three suspects in the antisemitic incident over Shabbos turned himself in to the police on Sunday.

The incident took place at 16 and 49th in Boro Park, when two men spat and swore at Jewish men outside the Agudath Israel of 16th Avenue. A third man drove their vehicle.

The assailants threatened men outside of shuls and shouted “Free Palestine – Kill the Jews!”

The assailant, whose name has not yet been released, is 20 years old. He is being charged with assault as a hate crime and aggravated harassment. Police are still looking for the other suspects.

New York City officials have condemned the surge of hate crimes and have vowed to increase the police presence in Brooklyn.

