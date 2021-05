NEW YORK -

Sunday, May 23, 2021 at 2:40 pm |

Mayor Bill de Blasio, NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison and other City leaders meet with Jewish community leaders at City Hall to discuss recent acts of anti-Semitic violence in New York City. Friday, May 21, 2021. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office)

Following further incidents of antisemitic hate crimes on Shabos, Mayor Bill de Blasio held a meeting with Orthodox leaders and police at the 66th precinct in Boro Park on Sunday.

This meeting followed one that took place last week in City Hall on how to combat the rise of hate crimes against the Jewish community.

In a statement on social media, de Blasio vowed, “The acts of hatred and anti-Semitism in Brooklyn last night cannot happen. Not in our city, not anywhere in the world.”