De Blasio Meets With Jewish Leaders After Arrest in Gang Assault of Jewish Man in Times Square

Friday, May 21, 2021

Jewish leaders at a press conference after meeting with the mayor and city leaders. L-R: Mr. Chaskel Bennett, Rabbi Moishe Indig, Rabbi Moshe Dovid Niederman, Rabbi Chaim Dovid Zwiebel, Rabbi Yeruchim Silber and Mr. Sol Werdiger. (Hamodia Photos)

A Jewish man was assaulted by a gang in front of 1604 Broadway in Times Square on Thursday evening, May 20. On Friday, May 21, the NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force announced that 23-year-old Waseem Awawdeh was arrested for using a crutch to assault the Jewish man. Awawdeh has been charged with assault as a hate crime in the 2nd degree, gang assault as a hate crime in the 2nd degree, menacing, and criminal possession of a weapon, the crutch used in the assault.

Friday morning, Mayor Bill de Blasio tweeted, “There’s no excuse for violence against someone because of who they are. None. We will bring the perpetrators of this vicious act of hate to justice.”

On Friday afternoon, Mayor de Blasio and NYPD Chief of Department Rodney Harrison and other City leaders met with leaders of our Jewish community at City Hall to discuss the recent upsurge acts of anti-Semitic violence in New York City.

The mayor said, “We’re the proud home of one of the largest Jewish communities in the world and an attack on that community is an attack on our city. We will confront anti-Semitism in all its forms.

“The anti-Semitism were seeing across our country isn’t in isolation and isn’t just a few incidents. It’s part of a horrible and consistent pattern. History teaches us we ignore that pattern at our own peril. We have to stand up to it. We have to call it out.”