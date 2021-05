YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, May 9, 2021 at 3:39 pm |

Air raid sirens were sounded in Ashkelon and the Gaza Envelope on Sunday evening, as two rockets were fired Gaza into Israel.

One of the projectiles was intercepted over Ashkelon by the Iron Dome missile defense system, the IDF said, and video footage showed to interceptors launched, one detonating, apparently as it hit the incoming rocket. The second fell in an open area.

B’chasdei shamayim, no injuries were reported.