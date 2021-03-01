Senate Democrats Consider Changes to House Virus Relief Bill

Monday, March 1, 2021 at 12:55 pm |

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Majority Whip Dick Durbin, D-Ill. during a news conference at the Capitol. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

Senate Democrats considered reshaping parts of the House-passed COVID-19 relief bill on Monday, as party leaders who are hoping to salvage a minimum wage increase abandoned one proposal aimed at pressuring big companies to boost workers’ pay.

Chances are dwindling that the Democrats will find a way to retain a minimum wage boost in the $1.9 trillion relief package. Compared to dropping that increase — the No. 1 priority for many progressives — most other changes the party is considering seem modest.

Democrats are hoping to unveil their own version of the massive relief package and begin Senate debate as early as Wednesday. Congressional leaders are trying to send President Joe Biden legislation combating the pandemic and bolstering the economy by March 14, the date emergency jobless benefits that lawmakers approved in December expire.

The legislation is Biden’s biggest early legislative priority. It looms as a test of his ability to unite congressional Democrats and could cause lasting damage to his influence should it fail. Republicans are strongly against the legislation and could well oppose it unanimously, as House GOP lawmakers did when that chamber approved the bill early Saturday.

Raising the minimum wage has broad support among Democrats. But while it’s embraced passionately by the party’s progressives, at least two Senate moderates — Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona — have voiced opposition to including it in the broader relief measure, wounding its prospects and fostering tensions within the party.

Senate Democrats may reshape the $350 billion the bill provides for state and local governments. They also might extend its fresh round of emergency unemployment benefits, which would be $400 weekly, through September instead of August, as the House approved.

In addition, the parliamentarian’s interpretation of Senate rules could force other changes as well. These might include dropping or altering provisions in the House bill providing billions of dollars to help some struggling pension plans and to help people who’ve lost jobs afford health insurance.

The bill also provides hundreds of billions of dollars for schools and colleges, COVID-19 vaccines and testing, assistance for mass transit systems and renters, and tax breaks for families with children or lower incomes.