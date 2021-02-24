Health Ministry Revokes License of Corona-Denying, Anti-Vaccination Dr.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Healthcare workers take test samples of Israelis at a test site to collect samples for coronavirus testing, in Rehovot. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry has decided to revoke the medical license of Dr. Arieh Avni, who opposes vaccines, even for coronavirus.

Dr. Avni recently announced he had founded a political party named Rapeh and would be running in the March 23 election.

The decision to revoke Avni’s license was made by Judge (ret.) Amnon Strashnov, who was given the authority to do so by Health Minister Yuli Edelstein.

Avni operates a website and social media page on which he publishes articles. Recent posts include a call encouraging the public to flout the Health Ministry’s coronavirus regulations, as well as other articles attacking the medical community.

In the ruling, Strashnov wrote, “There is no doubt that the defendant’s harsh, crude statements in articles he published on the website, on [social media], against the coronavirus vaccine pose a real danger to the public welfare and public health.

“Add this to his unchecked, baseless attacks against doctors and Health Ministry officials – which far exceed what is allowed or reasonable under freedom of expression, which is a crucial value in any democratic society – and you have a recipe for total anarchy that the complainant is trying to cause, while boasting about his medical degree and his title of ‘doctor,'” Strashnov added.

“I have not found any link between the important principle of freedom of speech, which the defendant is arguing, and the slanderous and harsh comments he has made – without any academic or scientific basis – all from his fruitful and unchecked imagination. The defendant and others like him should know that freedom of speech does not mean freedom to divide or express contempt,” the judge wrote.

“As for the punishment, has the respected doctor heard nothing about over 5,000 coronavirus patients, mostly elderly, who died, who apparently did not hear or take the defendant’s recommendation to ‘take vitamins’? Has the defendant heard nothing about the serious side effects suffered by some recovered coronavirus patients? Has he not read the studies showing the vaccines to be over 90% effective, or has he missed them? Has he not read any of the studies conducted on coronavirus or any scientific material? It’s very doubtful, in my opinion.”

Strashnov wrote that while for Avni, coronavirus “might be a curiosity or a joke, as he put it,” it was no joke for the thousands of sick, dead, and their relatives.

“I regret to say that the defendant is a charlatan, a coronavirus denier and a dangerous trickster, and has the audacity to behave that way as a licensed doctor,” the judge wrote, adding that the worst incident in his opinion was “the fact that while proceedings were underway in this case, [Avni] continued to spread his poisonous, dangerous theory, mocking public health.”

Strashnov called Avni “a repeat offender” who was facing disciplinary action for the third time as he thumbed his nose at the Health Ministry, without expressing any regret or changing his ways.