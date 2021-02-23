Netanyahu: No Break in Vaccine Supply

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, February 23, 2021 at 12:07 pm |

A day after media reports about dwindling supplies of the Pfizer covid vaccine, Israeli Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu‏‏ assured the public that there won’t be any interruption in the supply.

“I have important news. I spoke yesterday evening with my friend, Pfizer Chairman and CEO Albert Bourla. We agreed that there will be a continuous supply of Pfizer vaccines without any shortage by Pfizer, without any shortage, interruption or halt. Go and be vaccinated. We are also receiving more and more and more vaccines from Moderna. Go and be vaccinated,” Netanyahu said in a statement released by his office on Tuesday.

The statement also addressed reports that it is offering vaccine doses to other countries: “In light of the successful vaccination campaign in Israel and its being the global leader in vaccinating populations, Israel has received many requests from countries for assistance in supplying vaccines.

“Israel is not producing vaccines itself and has informed respondents that the quantities that were ordered by Israel are for the vaccination of its population; no ability to render significant assistance is anticipated at least until the vaccines campaign in Israel will have ended.

“Nevertheless, over the past month, a limited quantity of unused vaccines was accumulated; therefore, it has been decided to assist Palestinian Authority medical teams and several of the countries that contacted Israel with a symbolic quantity of vaccines.”