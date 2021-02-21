Netanyahu Meets With Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister

YERUSHALAYIM -

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla on Sunday. (Koby Gideon/GPO)

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu met Sunday with Egyptian Petroleum and Mineral Resources Minister Tarek El Molla, who is on a visit to Israel.

Netanyahu said at the start of the meeting, “Please give my regards to my dear friend President el-Sisi. This is an important day, marking our continued cooperation on energy and so many other things. There is a new era of peace and prosperity for the region with the Abraham Accords. This began of course with the historic peace treaty between Egypt and Israel, but now it is becoming something that can better the lives of all the people in economic terms, and we think that this is a great opportunity for regional cooperation – Egypt, Israel and the other countries.

“We are an energy hub. Together we can supply not only our own needs, but the needs of many other countries. So it is in this spirit of friendship and cooperation and peace and prosperity that I welcome you to Israel. Welcome.”

Minister El Molla said, “Thank you for receiving us and for the invitation. Together with Minister Steinitz, we started together a few years back the expansion of the cooperation in energy, which was enhanced by the foundation of the East Mediterranean Gas Forum. I am looking forward to our discussions. Thank you once again for receiving us.”

Energy Minister Dr. Yuval Steinitz noted that the visit of his friend, Minister El Molla, was of historic importance given that the establishment of the regional gas forum and the export of natural gas to Egypt symbolize the most significant economic cooperation between Egypt and Israel since the peace agreements were signed almost 42 years ago.

Also participating in the meeting were National Security Council head Meir Ben Shabbat, Energy Minister Dr. Yuval Steinitz, Egyptian Natural Gas Holding Company Chairman Magdy Galal, Israeli Ambassador to Egypt Amira Oron and Egyptian Ambassador to Israel Khaled Azmi.