Health Ministry’s Plan for Purim: Capsules in Shuls, Seudos at Home

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, February 12, 2021 at 4:57 am |

During Krias Hamegillah, last Purim. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Health Ministry aims to tighten coronavirus restrictions prior to Purim holiday in order to reduce COVID-19 fallout from large gatherings, according to a report on News 13.

The restrictions will be tightened from next Shabbos, Shabbos Zachor, as well as over the days of Purim.

Under the restrictions, tefillos will be held in “capsules,” while the Purim meal will be held by each family separately.

According to the report, those attending shul for tefillos and for the Megillah will be split into capsules, and spacing of four square meters per person will be ensured. Each capsule will include up to ten mispallelim, and a partition will be placed between capsules. Up to 100 mispallelim will be allowed to enter each shul.

The Purim seudah will be held by each family in its own home, or in accordance with the restrictions allowing up to five people to gather indoors.

The Health Ministry also noted that the plan received the approval of the chareidi party heads.