James F. Gennaro Set to Win Special Election for City Council in 24th District

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 11:03 pm |

James F. Gennaro. (via social media)

With 95.12% of the votes counted, James F. Gennaro seems set to coast to victory with 59.75% of the tabulated vote, with his nearest, Moumita Ahmed, trailing with only 15.58% of the vote.

A special election to fill the NYC Council seat was needed when Democrat Councilman Rory Lancman vacated his seat early to accept a position under Governor Andrew Cuomo as his Special Counsel for Ratepayer Protection.

Moumita Ahmed had been accused of making anti-Semitic statements on social media, and was running as a progressive Democrat associated with the DSA.

Leaders in the Jewish community in the neighborhoods of Kew Gardens Hills, Hillcrest and Jamaica Estates, including the Vaad Harabanim of Queens, exhorted people to vote, saying, “It is critical for our Kehillah that the right candidate be elected.”

With the majority of the vote counted, it seems that Moumita Ahmed will not be representing these Jewish neighborhoods in the NYC Council.