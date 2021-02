Tuesday, February 2, 2021 at 6:31 pm |

Reb Eliyahu Militzsky, z”l.

Hamodia is saddened to report the sudden petirah of Reb Eliyahu Militzsky, z”l, who collapsed in his home in the Ohr Hachaim neighborhood in Beni Brak due to a heart episode. He was 24 years old.

Reb Eliyahu leaves a young daughter and his wife who is expecting a child.

Yehi zichro baruch.