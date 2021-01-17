Prof. Ash: A Week After Second Vaccine People Will Be Exempt From Quarantine

YERUSHALAYIM -

An employee opens a freezer containing Pfizer’s vaccination against the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) as he works at SLE, a unit of Teva Pharmaceuticals, near Shoham, January 4. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Coronavirus Commissioner Nachman Ash said on Sunday that there would be no requirement to quarantine for Israelis who were at least one week after having received their second coronavirus vaccine.

More than two million Israelis already received their first dose and nearly 200,000 have already been given their second jab.

Meanwhile, health authorities have expanded the country’s record-breaking vaccination campaign to a new age group.

Starting from Sunday, all Israelis aged 45 or over are now be able to book a vaccination appointment with their healthcare service provider.

Israel leads the world in terms of the percent of the population that has received at least one of the two shots of the vaccine.

The preliminary data released by health services earlier indicated that the Pfizer vaccine, one of the several used in Israel, begins to cut the infection rate two weeks after the initial shot.