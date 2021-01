NEW YORK -

Thursday, January 14, 2021 at 12:25 pm |

The Boro Park Jewish Community Council, in conjunction with the Boro Park Y and Ezra Medical Center, will be providing Holocaust survivors with a streamlined vaccination process, from registration to the shot itself.

Survivors will register either online or by phone by filling out a simple questionnaire, and will have expedited vaccine appointments at the Ezra Medical Center. For survivors who live In Boro Park, transport is available to and from their appointments to the clinic.