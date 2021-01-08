Poll: Likud With 28 Seats, New Hope 18, Yamina 13

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, January 8, 2021 at 4:56 am |

The Likud would win 28 seats if new elections were held today, a new poll released Friday shows.

According to the poll, which was conducted by Panels Politics and published by Maariv, the Likud would remain the largest faction in the Knesset, with Gideon Sa’ar’s New Hope party coming in a distant second, with 18 seats.

Yesh Atid came in third with 14 seats, while the Yamina party received 13 seats, the same as in the previous Panels Politics poll, which was published last Friday.

The Joint List of Arab parties continues its downward trend, slipping from eleven seats in the previous poll to ten, drastically down from to the last election, when it won fifteen seats.

Among the chareidi parties, Shas received eight seats, and United Torah Judaism received seven seats.

Yisrael Beytenu held steady at seven seats, while Meretz is projected to win five seats.

Blue and White, which failed to cross the electoral threshold in last week’s poll, narrowly passed the threshold in this latest poll, receiving four seats.

The Israelis Party of Tel Aviv Mayor Ron Huldai slipped in the poll from eight seats last week to six seats.

Labor, Otzma Yehudit, Jewish Home, Gesher, Ofer Shelach’s new party, and the New Economic Party all failed to cross the 3.25% electoral threshold.