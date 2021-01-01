Israel, United States Vote Against U.N.’s 2021 Budget

YERUSHALAYIM -

United Nations headquarters as seen from southern Tudor City, on the east side of Manhattan, in New York City. (Padraic Ryan)

In a rare move, Israel, together with the United States, decided to vote against the United Nation’s 2021 budget on Thursday. The decision to vote against the international institution’s annual budget, which usually passes by consensus, came in reaction to the UN’s continued bias against Israel and its intention to allocate funds for an event marking the 20th anniversary of the fated World Conference against Racism, held in Durban, South Africa in 2001.

“Twenty years ago, the Durban conference convened with the worthy goal of combating racism. But, like many UN initiatives, it was promptly high-jacked by organization and member states, that are interested in attacking Israel and delegitimizing its right to exist. They are not interested in human rights,” Israel’s Ambassador to the U.N. Gilad Erdan told the assembly.

“Today we must all speak out against commemorating the disgrace that was the Durban Conference,” Erdan said. “Israel opposes any measure aimed at allocating a budget for this purpose — we all know that such funds will not be used to support human rights but to spread even more antisemitism and hate towards Israel.”

Erdan highlighted that all too often U.N. resources are used for anti-Israel initiatives and activities.

“It is part of a wider anti-Israel bias at the U.N.,” he said. “I will not stand by when such lies and incitement against Israel and the Jewish people are freely given a platform.”