Israel Fastest County Vaccinating Against Coronavirus

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, December 24, 2020 at 2:46 am |

Israel is so far the fastest country in inoculating its population against the coronavirus, according to data released Wednesday.

Our World in Data, a global aggregated database on COVID-19, presented a comprehensive picture of the state of COVID-19 inoculations around the world.

On a scale of the number of COVID-19 vaccination doses administered per 100 people within a given population, Israel came in first with 0.83, followed by the U.K. with 0.74, and the U.S. with 0.19.

The global average is currently 0.03.

A total of 2.41 million doses have been administered around the world, the majority in China with some one million doses.

Close to 100,000 Israelis have received the Pfizer-developed vaccine in the first few days of Operation “Lend a Shoulder” to inoculate the population.

Speaking on Army Radio Thursday morning, Health Minister Yuli Edelstein discussed the government’s coronavirus vaccination program.

“Within a week or two, we’ll begin vaccinating the younger population, those under 60,” he said.

The government hopes that some two million Israelis will receive be inoculated by the end of January.