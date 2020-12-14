Biden Clears 270-Vote Mark as Electors Affirm His Victory

WASHINGTON (AP/Reuters) -

Monday, December 14, 2020 at 5:50 pm |

Ohio Elector Robert Paduchik signs the official Certificate of Votes certifying Ohio’s 18 electoral votes for President Donald J. Trump during the 55th Electoral College on Monday, Dec. 14, 2020 at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio. (Joshua A. Bickel/The Columbus Dispatch via AP)

Joe Biden has cleared the 270-electoral-vote mark to formalize his presidential victory with California’s 55 votes.

California, the most populous state, delivered its 55 electoral votes to Biden on Monday afternoon, officially putting the former vice president over the 270 votes needed to secure the White House. Based on November’s results, Biden earned 306 Electoral College votes to the Republican Trump’s 232.

Earlier in the day, electors in several major battleground states where Trump has unsuccessfully sought to reverse the outcome – Arizona, Georgia, Michigan, Nevada, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin – also voted for Biden, who is set to take office on Jan. 20 alongside running mate Kamala Harris.

Biden planned a prime-time address at 7:30 p.m. ET on Monday (0030 GMT on Tuesday) to mark the occasion and call on Americans to “turn the page”.