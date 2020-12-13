1,288 New Virus Cases at 2.9% Positivity Rate

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, December 13, 2020

Kaplan medical staff members work at the Coronavirus ward of the Kaplan Medical Center, in Rechovot, on Friday. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Sunday morning that 1,288 people tested positive for coronavirus over the last 24 hours.

Nearly 44,000 Israelis were tested for the disease, resulting in a 2.9 percent positivity rate for Shabbos.

According to the latest report from the ministry, there are 17,339 active cases in the country, including 641 people who are hospitalized.

321 of them are listed in serious condition, including 128 are on life support.

The number of deaths since the start of the coronavirus pandemic in Israel now stands at 2,983.

Last week, the Coronavirus Cabinet walked back a decision to impose restrictions and a curfew during Chanukah.

Health Minister Yuli Edelstein said the restrictions would only come into effect if the country reaches 2,500 new cases per day and the virus reproduction rate is 1.32.