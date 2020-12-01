NYC Officials Ask Older People to Limit Outside Activities

NEW YORK (AP) -

Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi at a press conference at City Hall. (Ed Reed/Mayoral Photography Office/File)

With COVID-19 hospitalizations climbing, older New Yorkers and people with medical issues were urged by city officials Tuesday to limit activities outside their homes.

New York City Health Commissioner Dr. Dave Chokshi joined Mayor Bill de Blasio at his daily briefing to announce the advisory aimed at those most at risk from the virus: people over 64 years old and people with underlying health conditions like cancer, heart disease and diabetes.

“That means stopping nonessential activities, staying in as much as possible and avoiding social activities outside of your household,” Chokshi said.

Hospitalizations have been rising for weeks with a seasonal surge in infections. Chokshi said hospitals in the city reported more than 1,100 COVID-19 patients, twice as many compared to less than three weeks ago and the highest number since early June.

That’s still far below the more than 12,000 COVID-19 patients citywide in April, when the city was a pandemic hotspot.

The “notice” from Chokshi is not an order and it does not advise at-risk people to avoid traveling to work, school, grocery stores or pharmacies.