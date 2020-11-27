Trump: Coronavirus Vaccine Deliveries to Begin Next Week

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -

Friday, November 27, 2020 at 3:01 am |

President Donald Trump speaks as he participates in a Thanksgiving video teleconference with members of the military forces at the White House in Washington, Thursday. (Reuters/Erin Scott)

President Donald Trump said on Thursday that delivery of the coronavirus vaccine would begin next week and the week after.

Speaking to U.S. troops overseas via video link to mark the Thanksgiving holiday, Trump said the vaccine would initially be send to front-line workers, medical personnel and senior citizens.

U.S. hospitalizations for COVID-19 reached a record of more than 89,000 on Wednesday, and experts warned that Thanksgiving gatherings could lead to another spike in cases and deaths.

Despite advice from the Centers for Disease Control to stay home, nearly six million Americans traveled by air from Friday to Wednesday, according to the U.S. Transportation Security Administration. That number is less than half of the same period last year.