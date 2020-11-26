Biden Seeks Swift Cabinet Votes, but GOP Senate Stays Silent

WASHINGTON (AP) -

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., center, arrives to talk to reporters after a Republican Conference luncheon, on Capitol Hill in Washington, last week. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

As Joe Biden started rolling out his administrative team, one voice has been notably silent: Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell.

Senate Republicans will hold great sway in confirming or denying Biden’s Cabinet nominees, regardless of which party controls the narrowly split Senate after runoff elections. But key Republican senators, including the GOP leader, are keeping quiet, for now, choosing their battles ahead.

In announcing his national security team, Biden appealed Tuesday to the Senate to give the nominees “a prompt hearing” and “begin the work to heal and unite America and the world.”

The soonest the Senate would consider the nominations is Jan. 20, when past presidents often have been able to win swift confirmation of top national security officials shortly after taking the oath of office.

But with President Donald Trump disputing the election, McConnell is setting the tone for Senate Republicans by not publicly congratulating Biden. He wants to give the president time to contest the vote, even as Trump’s legal team has been losing most of the cases.

Even if McConnell is willing to accept Biden’s choices for top Cabinet positions, the Republican leader is not expected to allow easy Senate confirmation without a political price.

He is known for driving hard bargains even on routine business, and Republicans are eager to level payback on Democrats for running out the clock with procedural hurdles to Trump’s nominees.

Nominees need 51 votes for confirmation. Heading into 2021, Republicans have a 50-48 hold on the chamber. But if Democrats win both Georgia seats in the Jan. 5 runoff elections, they would flip to majority control because the vice president-elect, Kamala Harris, is a tie breaker.

Republican strategist Alex Conant said McConnell is “trying to show some deference to Trump in hopes of promoting party unity” ahead of the Georgia election.

The outcome in January is certain to make a narrowly held Senate. If McConnell retains control, it’s unclear what priorities he would extract from the Biden administration in return for confirmation. If Democrats win control, they will have no margin for dissent among more progressive or conservative flanks in approving Biden’s nominees.

Biden purposefully tapped seasoned government officials for his national security team as he vows a diverse administration reflecting the nation.

Those introduced Tuesday are alumni of Barack Obama’s administration and Biden’s own decades in Washington: Antony Blinken, nominated to be secretary of state; Alejandro Mayorkas, a Cuban American former federal prosecutor who would be the first immigrant as secretary of homeland security; Linda Thomas-Greenfield, a career diplomat, as ambassador to the United Nations; and Avril Haines, who would be the first woman to serve as director of national intelligence.

He also announced John Kerry, the former secretary of state, senator and 2004 Democratic presidential nominee, as a special presidential envoy for climate, and Jake Sullivan, a former top Hillary Clinton aide as national security adviser. Those two positions do not require Senate confirmation.

Biden is also expected to tap Janet Yellen, the former chair of the Federal Reserve, as treasury secretary.