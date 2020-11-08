Ben Gurion Airport Coronavirus Testing Facility to Be Launched Monday

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 8, 2020 at 10:09 am |

The empty departure halls of the Ben Gurion International Airport, during the nationwide lockdown in October. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Ben Gurion airport’s coronavirus testing facility will be launched on Monday during a ceremony attended by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and Transportation Minister Miri Regev.

The center has yet to receive final approval from the Health Ministry, but is projected to become operational in the coming days.

A regular test will cost NIS 45 ($13), with a quick test (results within four hours) to cost NIS 135 ($40).

In the first stage, the testing facilities will only be used to lower the test prices for passengers, which currently stand at hundreds of shekels. Passengers who prefer to pay less will be able to choose whether to arrive at Ben Gurion airport on the day of the flight and wait for the results of the quick test, or to arrive two or three days in advance and receive results in English, as required in the destination countries.

In the context of using the testing facilities in favor of opening inbound tourism to Israel, the Health Ministry noted that “the outline of inbound tourism has not yet been approved, and has no date for implementing the plan.”