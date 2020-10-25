Israel Sending $5 Million of Wheat to Sudan

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, October 25, 2020 at 1:39 pm |

Khartoum Airport and Africa Street, in the Sudanese capital. (Hind Mekki El Mardi)

Israel will be sending $5 million worth of wheat to Sudan, part of the process that both sides hope will lead to normalization.

“We are looking forward to a warm peace and are sending $5 million worth of wheat immediately to our new friends in Sudan,” the Prime Minister’s Office tweeted on Sunday. “Israel will be working closely with the USA to assist Sudan’s transition.”

Sudan’s current government is a transitional one, working on a move to democracy, following dictator Omar al-Bashir’s ouster in a military coup last year. Normalization of ties will depend on approval by the national council, which has yet to be formed.

The government in Khartoum reportedly agreed to normalization chiefly to enable it to be removed from the U.S. list of state sponsors of terror, thereby making it eligible to receive desperately-needed financial aid.