Limited Birchas Kohanim Held at the Kosel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, October 5, 2020 at 5:14 am |

Kohanim seen at the Kosel, during Birchas Kohanim on Monday morning. (Reuters/Ronen Zvulun)

Just a few dozen mispallelim wearing face masks davened at the Kosel on Monday morning, when in years past the Birchas Kohanim on Chol Hamoed would usually be attended by tens of thousands.

Because of coronavirus restrictions banning large public gatherings the small group of mispallelim maintained social distancing at the Kosel Plaza.

U.S. Ambassador to Israel David Friedman – a Kohen – was among the group at the Kosel.

Ambassador David Friedman. (Bentzi Leizerowitz/Kol Chai)

“This morning, by invitation, I will attend the “Birkat Kohanim” service at the Western Wall — normally attended by thousands, today just 20. I will pray for G-d’s mercy and healing upon all those throughout the world afflicted with Covid-19. Refuah Shlema to all!” Friedman wrote on Monday morning.

The large Birchas Kohanim is traditionally held on the first weekday of Chol Hamoed Pesach and Sukkos.

Harav Shmuel Rabinowitz, Rav of the Kosel, leads the tefillos. (Bentzi Leizerowitz/Kol Chai)