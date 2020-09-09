USGS Reports Preliminary 3.1 Magnitude Earthquake in New Jersey

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, September 9, 2020 at 3:33 am |

The United States Geological Survey said that a small earthquake was detected in New Jersey early Wednesday morning.

A preliminary 3.1 magnitude earthquake’s epicenter was near southeast of East Freehold, New Jersey, according to USGS. Reports on social media show the quake was felt all the way to southeast Queens, and Bed Stuy, Brooklyn.

USGS geophysicist Robert Sanders told NBC News that an earthquake in the region is “relatively uncommon.”

“There are two previous recorded quakes with a magnitude 3.0 and larger within a 10-mile radius of the one in Freehold: A 3.1 earthquake in 1992 and a 3.5 earthquake in 1979. It will take a few days or weeks before analysts can see if there’s a specific fault line at cause here,” Sanders said.

It’s unclear if any injuries and damage have been reported but Sanders said structural damage is possible but unlikely. Damages are more likely to be things falling off shelves, he said.