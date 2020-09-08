Knesset Speaker to Croatian Foreign Minister: Move Embassy to Yerushalayim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at 5:02 am |

Knesset Speaker Yariv Levin (R) with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman, Monday. (Courtesy)

Knesset Speaker MK Yariv Levin (Likud) met in his bureau on Monday with Croatian Minister of Foreign and European Affairs Gordan Grlić-Radman.

Levin thanked Minister Grlić-Radman for the visit and for Croatia’s policy towards Israel, and expressed his appreciation for the strengthening of the relations between the two countries.

During the meeting, Levin urged Minister Grlić-Radman to work toward relocating the Croatian Embassy to Yerushalayim. Levin further called to resume the sanctions against Iran with full force in order to halt the advancement of the Islamic Republic’s nuclear program and stop its terror activity around the world.

Minister Grlić-Radman extended to Levin an official invitation from Croatian Parliament Speaker Gordan Jandroković to visit Zagreb.

This is Minister Grlić-Radman’s first visit to Israel. MK Matan Kahane (Yemina), chair of the Israel-Croatia Friendship Group, also took part in the meeting.