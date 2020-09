YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 4, 2020 at 2:17 am |

A technician carries out a diagnostic test for coronavirus in a lab at the Ziv Medical Center, in Tzfas on August 24. (David Cohen/Flash90)

2,740 coronavirus cases were announced by the Health Ministry on Friday morning.

There are now 24,797 active cases in Israel. Of those, 418 patients are listed in serious condition and 112 are on ventilators.

The death toll stands at 985.

On Thursday the Health Ministry reported a new high in the number of coronavirus cases diagnosed, with 3,074 people declared new carriers.