Bomb, Knife Found as Palestinian Arrested in Thwarted Gaza Attack

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, September 3, 2020 at 5:43 am |

The suspicious object apprehended by IDF troops, Wednesday night, near the Gaza border. (IDF Spokesman)

On Wednesday night, IDF troops apprehended a terrorist and located a suspicious object adjacent to the security fence in the southern Gaza Strip. IDF troops thwarted an attempted terror attack by apprehending the suspect and seizing an explosive device and a knife.

IDF troops spotted a suspect approaching the security fence. Troops were dispatched to the scene, quickly apprehended the suspect and located an explosive device and a knife nearby.

The knife apprehended by IDF troops, Wednesday night, near the Gaza border. (IDF Spokesman)

There was no danger to nearby Israeli communities. The suspect was transferred to security forces for further questioning.