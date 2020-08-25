Sudanese PM: Transition Government Cannot Make Peace With Israel

KHARTOUM, Sudan (Reuters) -

Sudan’s new Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok speaks during a press conference in Khartoum, Sudan. (AP Photo, File)

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday that the country’s transitional government was not mandated to normalize ties with Israel, its Cabinet spokesman said in a statement on Tuesday.

Hamdok reaffirmed the importance of separating normalization of ties from a U.S. decision on removing Sudan’s designation as a state sponsor of terrorism, Faisal Saleh said.

“The transitional phase in Sudan is led by a broad coalition with a specific agenda: to complete the transition process and achieve peace and stability in the country, leading to free elections. The transitional government does not have a mandate beyond these tasks to decide on normalization with Israel. This matter will be decided upon after the duties of the transitional government are completed,” Hamdok stated.

Since the 2018-9 Sudanese revolution, the country has been led by a transitional government composed of military leader Abdel Fattah Burhan and a civilian head of state Prime Minister Abuallah Hamdok. The transitional period is slated to end in 2022.