1,044 New Coronavirus Cases; Death Toll Rises to 690

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 17, 2020 at 5:54 am |

Health care workers take test samples of Israelis to check if they have been infected with the coronavirus, at a Clalilt Briut health center in Modiin Ilit, on July 7. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

1,044 new cases of the coronavirus were reported in Israel on Sunday, bringing the total number of cases since the beginning of the outbreak to 93,691, according to a Monday morning update by the Health Ministry.

The death toll rose to 690, after four people passed away due to the virus.

398 patients are listed in serious condition and 113 of them are on ventilators.

Meanwhile, the Knesset is set to vote on the coronavirus bill on Monday after the Judicial Committee reached an agreement on its wording.