Coronavirus Cabinet Announces New Restrictions

By Aryeh Stern

YERUSHALAYIM -
Police officers guard at the entrance to a neighborhood in the city of Lod, July 2, during a closure on some neighborhoods in the city following the spread of the coronavirus. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday announced a series of new public health restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The new restrictions are:

  • A distance of 2 meters (six feet) must be maintained between people in the public sphere.
  • Gathering of more than ten people in closed space or twenty people in an open space is forbidden.
  • Only two passengers who are unrelated may travel together in the same car.
  • Signage must be erected by local authorities near playgrounds that remind users to wear face masks, keep social distance and refrain from gathering.
  • Occupancy in public spaces or places of business should be limited to one person for every seven meters or according to the restrictions on gathering.

A district doctor from the Health Ministry will be able to close a workplace for up to 72 hours in the event that a coronavirus patient is diagnosed from the workplace.

 