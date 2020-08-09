Coronavirus Cabinet Announces New Restrictions

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, August 9, 2020 at 11:00 am |

Police officers guard at the entrance to a neighborhood in the city of Lod, July 2, during a closure on some neighborhoods in the city following the spread of the coronavirus. (Yossi Aloni/Flash90)

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday announced a series of new public health restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.

The new restrictions are:

A distance of 2 meters (six feet) must be maintained between people in the public sphere.

Gathering of more than ten people in closed space or twenty people in an open space is forbidden.

Only two passengers who are unrelated may travel together in the same car.

Signage must be erected by local authorities near playgrounds that remind users to wear face masks, keep social distance and refrain from gathering.

Occupancy in public spaces or places of business should be limited to one person for every seven meters or according to the restrictions on gathering.

A district doctor from the Health Ministry will be able to close a workplace for up to 72 hours in the event that a coronavirus patient is diagnosed from the workplace.