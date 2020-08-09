Coronavirus Cabinet Announces New Restrictions

The Coronavirus Cabinet on Sunday announced a series of new public health restrictions in an effort to stem the spread of the virus.
The new restrictions are:
- A distance of 2 meters (six feet) must be maintained between people in the public sphere.
- Gathering of more than ten people in closed space or twenty people in an open space is forbidden.
- Only two passengers who are unrelated may travel together in the same car.
- Signage must be erected by local authorities near playgrounds that remind users to wear face masks, keep social distance and refrain from gathering.
- Occupancy in public spaces or places of business should be limited to one person for every seven meters or according to the restrictions on gathering.
A district doctor from the Health Ministry will be able to close a workplace for up to 72 hours in the event that a coronavirus patient is diagnosed from the workplace.