Israel to Test COVID-19 Vaccine on Humans

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, August 6, 2020 at 6:42 am |

(Illustrative, Chen Leopold/Flash90)

Human trials on a potential coronavirus vaccine are due to start in Israel, Kan News reported Thursday.

The launch of the vaccine trial comes as Israel has struggled to contain the spread of the coronavirus, with an escalating number of cases in the “second wave.”

Advanced talks are now underway with a number of countries where the experimental vaccine will be tested. The Biological Institute in Nes Ziona has so far conducted experiments on animals and claimed that its results have been positive. Israel is expected to deliver vaccine doses to the countries that will join in the trial, if the development process of the vaccine is successful.

The coronavirus pandemic has sparked a global race for a vaccine, with more than 100 in development and about a dozen already being tested on humans.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz visited the Biological Institute earlier Thursday to follow efforts to develop a coronavirus vaccine. At the end of the tour, his office announced that a “significant statement” would be published later in the day.