Gamzu Considers Deploying IDF to Communities Without Lockdowns

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at 10:23 am |

Israeli police guard at a roadblock on a road in Yerushalayim, on April 29. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

The head of Israel’s coronavirus task force Prof. Ronni Gamzu said on Wednesday that he is considering using assistance from the IDF in communities that are not designated as “red zones,” but have high rates of coronavirus infections.

“We must consider what would be the proper outline, maybe administrative support or the army entering cities that are not under lockdown,” said Gamzu.

The Coronavirus Cabinet will convene later on Wednesday to discuss a plan that will be presented by Prof. Gamzu and whether any communities with high coronavirus infection rates should be declared as “red zones.”

Among the topics of discussion at the meeting will be Gamzu’s scheme to introduce a color-coded rating for cities.

Under the plan, cities that have avoided outbreaks would be granted the freedom to create their own rules, allowing event halls, for instance, to open. Cities with a higher rate of infection would be funneled extra funding to help deal with the problem while those faring the worst would be managed at the national level.

Israel has struggled in recent months to contain the outbreak, confirming close to 2,000 new cases of infections a day.

According to Kan News, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu and National Security Council Chief Meir Ben-Shabbat support implementing a significant lockdown – either a nightly lockdown, or a full lockdown – to reduce the infection rates.