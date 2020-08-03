Israeli Air Force Retaliates in Syria

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, August 3, 2020 at 5:26 pm |

Israeli Air Force F16 jets. (Moshe Shai/Flash90)

Israeli Air Force fighter jets and combat helicopters attacked military targets in Syria on Monday night, the IDF Spokesperson’s Unit confirmed.

The strike was in retaliation for the attempt to place explosives along the Syrian border which was thwarted in the southern Golan Heights on Sunday night.

Syrian media outlets said that the army’s air defense systems were activated in the air strike, but there were no claims of hitting anything.

The official Syrian news agency said, “Our air defense systems have been activated against hostile targets over southwestern Damascus.”